Safety deposit boxes headed toward extinction at Chase

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - The JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo is displayed at their headquarters in New York on Oct. 21, 2013. You'll no longer be able to store your precious coins, jewelry and paperwork at JPMorgan Chase & Co., as the bank has stopped opening new safety deposit boxes for customers. A spokesman for the bank said Chase decided late last year to stop offering new deposit boxes to customers as a “business decision” but declined to share specifics. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 1:54 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 13:54:45-04

NEW YORK (AP) — You'll no longer be able to store your precious coins, jewelry and paperwork at JPMorgan Chase & Co., as the bank has stopped opening new safety deposit boxes for customers.

A spokesman for the bank said Chase decided late last year to stop offering new deposit boxes to customers as a "business decision" but declined to share specifics.

Customers who have a box with Chase will be able to keep the box as long as the branch stays open, but they will not be able to open a new one at another location.

