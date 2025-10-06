Safety improvements underway at deadly Ypsilanti Township intersection

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction has begun on safety improvements at the intersection of Tuttle Hill Road and Meritt Road in Ypsilanti Township, where a 14-year-old was struck and killed in a tragic incident that has sparked community calls for change.

Workers are currently laying the foundation for rectangular rapid flashing beacons that will be installed later this fall, according to Brent Schlack, director of engineering for the Washtenaw County Road Commission.

"The pedestrian will come up to the crosswalk, they'll be able to push a button and these rapid flashing beacons will then be activated for the pedestrian to then be able to cross the road," Schlack said.

WXYZ

The road commission also added new pavement markings to improve visibility at the intersection.

Schlack acknowledged the tragedy that prompted these changes.

"Our heart goes out to the family that were involved in this incident and we're trying to listen to the community and work with the township to try and make improvements," Schlack said.



Previous coverage: Community calls for change after 14-year-old killed riding bike in Ypsilanti Township

Community calls for change after 14-year-old killed riding bike in Ypsilanti Township

Community members like Noah Blank, president of the Creekside Village Recreation Association, have been advocating for safety improvements at this location.

"Finally, I think they are hearing our calls because they are starting to do some work to make some changes," Blank said. "I think this time, they are listening and they know that it's a problem. They know we're not going to let up and that change needs to be made."

WXYZ

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Ypsilanti Township Hall to discuss future safety plans including the possibility of installing a roundabout at the intersection.

Ruthanne Conciatore, who was injured in a crash at the same intersection this summer, plans to attend the meeting. The crash she was involved in totaled her car, severely bruised her ribs and tore ligaments in her hand.

"I'm just driving and all of a sudden out the corner of my eye, I see this big huge pickup truck come flying through the intersection," Conciatore said. "I'm excited to see what they're going to do because something needs to be done there; that intersection has proven to be unsafe."

WXYZ

Blank emphasized the intersection's visibility challenges.

"The biggest thing is this intersection is easy to miss, it's easy to avoid, so anything they can do to drive visibility to increase awareness will be appreciated," Blank said.

In addition to the safety improvements, the community is planning to install a memorial bench for Lennon in November at the community pool.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

