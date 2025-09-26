Saint Therese relics coming to Royal Oak basilica as first stop on national tour

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Relics of Saint Therese of Lisieux will arrive in the U.S. next week as part of a national tour, with the first stop at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak.

The reliquary containing some of the saint's bones will be hosted at the shrine for a week starting Oct. 1, which is her feast day.

This marks the first time in 26 years that her relics have come to the United States from France. When the relics previously visited the shrine in 1999, they drew more than 75,000 visitors in a single day.

"You can imagine that joyful anticipation that we have here at the Shrine, as you said, to be the first to welcome her into the United States this time," Father John Bettin said.

Saint Therese, also known as "the Little Flower," was a Carmelite nun who died at just 24 years old and became famous for her spiritual approach called the "Little Way."

"In her spirituality, we summarize it by a simple phrase of 'showing God's great love in little ways,' and it's those little ways in everyday life that we show God's great love,'" Bettin said.

The timing is significant as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of Saint Therese of Lisieux's canonization and the church's centennial as a parish.

"This is one of the first parishes in the United States named after our patroness the Little Flower," Father Michael Bruno said.

Bruno explained that roses symbolize Saint Therese, a motif visible throughout the church.

"This whole basilica, if you take a look at the roof, it's centered as a rose and all the members who are seated here are the petals," he said.

Parishioners expressed excitement about the upcoming visit. Kira Jenkins, a lifelong parishioner, appreciates the saint's accessible approach to faith.

"She also just calls each of us to live out faith, live in the most simplest way. It's easy. It makes it very accessible to everybody, which is why I think she has such a strong following," Jenkins said.

For some community members, the saint has played a significant role in their life decisions. Adele Jorissen, who now lives down the street from the church, credits Saint Therese with guiding her to Michigan.

"Actually, Saint Therese was part of the reason I moved to Michigan from Texas," Jorissen said. "At the end of the Novena, you're asking for some kind of gift, often flowers, and a friend delivered me flowers and it helped lead to me a law school here in Michigan."

Click here for more information regarding the relics of Saint Therese of Lisieux.

