Santa returns to The Village of Rochester Hills Nov. 20

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — If Santais on your holiday to do list, The Village of Rochester Hills is getting ready for his big arrival.

Santa will be making his grand entrance to the outdoor shopping and dining destination on November 20.

Free walk-up visits will take place at the "Santa's Snug" pop up in Festival Park through December 24.

Guests can meet Santa, take photos with their own cameras and drop off Christmas wish lists at the magical mailbox.

The schedule includes two special events during opening weekend: Special Needs Day takes place Saturday, November 21, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests who need additional accommodations are encouraged to come out and visit with a special Santa who has experience working with individuals with sensory, physical or other developmental needs. Families will be given extra time and assistance during these visits.

Pet Day takes place Sunday, November 22, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Animal-loving guests are encouraged to bring their furry friends to The Village to take photos with Santa.

Here is the full schedule:

November



Friday, November 20: 6 p.m.–9 p.m. — Light The Village Celebration

Saturday, November 21: 2 p.m.–8 p.m. — Special Needs Day

Sunday, November 22: 2 p.m.–6 p.m. — Pet Day

Friday, November 27: 2 p.m.–8 p.m.

Saturday, November 28: 12 p.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, November 29: 12 p.m.–6 p.m.

December

