SAY Detroit opens expanded health clinic to serve more vulnerable patients at no cost

DETROIT (WXYZ) — SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic cut the ribbon on a larger, upgraded facility designed to serve more patients with expanded services at no cost.

The new clinic off Oakman Boulevard will enhance access to pediatrics, primary care, OB/GYN, dermatology, dentistry and health coaching for Detroit's most vulnerable populations.

"People who didn't have insurance really didn't have options, and we were the first clinic in the country to accept homeless children, no questions asked," said Mitch Albom, founder of SAY Detroit.

Founded nearly two decades ago, the clinic has been a lifeline for Detroit's most vulnerable residents. The expansion furthers that mission by meeting the health needs of each person regardless of their circumstances.

The award-winning journalist says the new building represents more than just physical space.

"Everybody should have a right to medical care, and this will be a home for people certainly like that," Albom said.

For patients like Charlie Muhammad, that promise has already made a difference.

"I was living in a residency for homeless veterans, and underneath that place was a clinic and it was a safe clinic," Muhammad said.

Muhammad says the experience has been transformative.

"It was a good feeling to take on a greater personal responsibility and be able to contribute and to share, share the good news," Muhammad said. "The care is great. It's super. It really is super all year," Muhammad said.

Clinic leaders say access to care isn't just about individual health; it's about strengthening entire neighborhoods.

"If you aren't healthy and adequate mentally, physically to actually thrive in your community, it'll reflect," said Tawana Nettles-Robinson, executive director of Trinity Health Detroit.

