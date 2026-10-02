Scammers used AI photos to target Livonia family searching for their missing dog

A Livonia family says scammers have made their nearly three-week search for a missing dog even harder, sending AI-generated photos and making fake phone calls demanding money.

Sofia, a 6-year-old terrier mix, went missing from the Bonkowski family's yard, and her favorite toys are still right where she left them.

"She's a member of the family," Christine Bonkowski said.

Christine says the family put up flyers and made countless posts online. But instead of getting helpful tips, they became victims of a different type of cruelty, scammers preying on their desperation.

Scammers target missing pet owners

"It's really hard because you hope. You hope," Christine said.

The first incident happened when the family was told to meet at a church parking lot near their home. Scammers said they would be able to see Sofia, but only after receiving money first.

"We were going to meet him. We were over there. It was the first night and we weren't thinking," Christine said.

WXYZ Christine

Then the AI-generated photos started, including one that appeared to show Sofia in a cage.

"The guy did not crop out the ChatGPT link and his suggestion of what he wanted AI to do," Lauren Bonkowski said.

They later figured out the person that text was from Nigeria and even said they would show up at their home.

Another photo appeared to show their dog lying on the floor.

"To me it was very obviously AI because there was a part like by her ear that was like puffed out. Almost looked like a lump on her head that looked very strange," Lauren said.

Scammers targeted each member of the family, demanding money.

"My dad is getting group FaceTime calls as well," Lauren said. "People calling in the middle of the night saying they're chasing our dog right now."

The Bonkowskis have not paid anyone.

Experts say criminals are using AI and social media to take advantage of distraught pet owners. The Federal Trade Commission posted a consumer alert earlier this year.

"You're vulnerable, you're desperate you're not thinking straight really," Christine said.

The family is sharing their story hoping to protect other pet owners who might find themselves in the same position before it's too late.

"People need to know because I don't want someone falling victim," Christine said.

They are not giving up hope, leaving the fence open no matter how long it takes.

To better protect your self AARP says to watch out for these red flags:

Requests for money. Off-platform conversations. A false sense of urgency. Lack of proof.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

