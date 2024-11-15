School employee accused of bullying no longer working at Saline Middle School

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An employee at Saline Middle School is accused of bullying students, which has led to a police investigation, possible criminal charges and the person being fired.

When parents learned the school caught a suspected bully terrorizing kids in an art class, they were relieved but when they found out the accused was a staff member, they say they were shocked.

"It's a little shocking that that would happen," parent and Trustee-elect Jason Tizedes said.

Parents of children in Saline Area Schools are disheartened not only after learning the suspected bully was a staff member but also hearing the bullying was happening through notes.

"I can be shocked,” Tizedes said. “Usually when you hear about bullying incidents, it has to do with kids bullying other kids."

After receiving allegations of bullying during a second-bell art class, we're told Saline Middle School's principal opened an internal investigation fully believing this was a matter between students.

"We want our teachers, administration, staff members to kind of be those role models for kids and not display that behavior," Tizedes said.

It was during the investigation that the school found it was a staff member who was harassing the kids. 7 News Detroit is not naming the former staff member since they have not yet been charged of any crimes.

"In the Saline schools, what I've seen over the last couple of years, unfortunately, it does not surprise me. I've heard of other incidents of bullying happening from teachers from parents," one parent told us over the phone.

At first, the district only notified parents of the kids in the class via email. You can read that email below:

After learning of the incident, we decided to reach out to the district and see what happened. Shortly after, they sent out a statement to the entire district summarizing the incidents of bullying they discovered. You can read the districtwide email below:

Some parents who did not want to appear on camera for fear of retaliation told us they feel like the district was trying to sweep it under the rug.

"The email only went to parents of kids in that classroom, so most of the parents wouldn't have even heard about it in the school, and I believe that teacher would have kids in other classes," the parent on the phone said.

Others say they are disgusted with the alleged actions of the staff member, but they appreciate the school's response in terminating the employee and turning the case over to Saline police for investigation.

Police have submitted a warrant request to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for a review of possible charges.

Some parents say they wish administrators responded faster in notifying all parents of middle school students, so they could talk to their children about appropriate conduct.

"I think the school acted appropriate. I think they stepped up, they did the right thing and they took the necessary action," Tizedes said.

We've reached out to the staff member for comment but have not heard back as of Friday evening.

