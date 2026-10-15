WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A school janitor who worked in Northville schools is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he arrived at a Warren motel expecting to meet an 11-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

Watch Peter's story in the video player below:

School janitor charged after Warren motel arrest in child sex crime investigation

Shane Burhans, 44, of Westland, was arrested after an encounter connected to Predator Poachers, a group known for confronting adults they suspect of attempting to meet children online. Investigators say Burhans believed he was communicating with an 11-year-old girl before traveling to the motel.

Parents who learned about the arrest said they were relieved authorities took action.

“I am just happy that this person got caught. You know they're scary to have around. You never know who it could be," Mohammad Rashid said.

According to Predator Poachers founder Alex Rosen, Burhans attempted to arrange a hotel room for the girl and later spoke with members of the group at the motel.

“He was kind of shocked and stunned at first," Rosen said.

“Shane was attempting to book a hotel room for the 11-year-old girl for sexual purposes. When we went to the lobby and intercepted him, he talked to us in person and Shane admitted that he did in fact want to have sex with an 11-year-old girl,” Rosen said.

Warren police later arrested Burhans. Lt. John Gajewski called the allegations troubling and said the charges are serious.

“He was charged with some very serious crimes. Rightfully so and no doubt the community and certainly the school districts are safer now that he's off the streets," Gajewski said.

Burhans has been arraigned on six felony charges, including child sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, soliciting a minor for immoral purposes and three computer-crime counts.

The arrest also raised questions about Burhans’ employment as a janitor in Northville schools.

Northville Public Schools said Burhans worked for GRBS Inc., the district’s contracted custodial service provider. The district said he worked evening shifts at Silver Springs Elementary School and most recently at Northville High School.

In a statement, the district said:

“We confirm that Shane Burhans was employed by our contracted custodial service provider, GRBS, Inc. In the six month period as a contracted employee within Northville, he was assigned the evening shift at Silver Springs Elementary and most recently, the evening shift at Northville High School.

Upon being notified of his arrest by law enforcement, GRBS immediately terminated his employment, and he is permanently barred from district property.”

The district statement was attributed to Darby Hoppenstedt, director of community partnerships and wellness.

GRBS Inc. also released a statement:

“We are aware of the allegations and have worked with the district to ensure all proper protocols have been followed. We have no further comment on the matter.”

Parents and residents said they are relieved the suspect is no longer working in schools.

“I am definitely relieved and happy that they got the justice they deserved," Rashid said.

“I am glad that the guy was caught and arrested. We don't need people like that out on the street," Tracey Morris said.

Burhans is being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $300,000 cash or surety bond. His next court date is scheduled for October 22nd 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

