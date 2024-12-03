Scout Vester closes in former M-Brew space months after opening

(WXYZ) — Scout Vester, a new bar that opened this summer in Ferndale in the former home of M-Brew, has closed.

The bar, which was located at 177 Vester St. in a former home, opened at the end of July.

In a post on Facebook on Monday night, owner Matthew Buskard said they were hopeful they could see a bump in visitors over the weekend, but because of the economy and the weather, that didn't happen.

Buskard wrote that it's been a long-term passion project and they started the process of getting it back in late 2021 and early 2022.

"Over the next year plus all the legal stuff between the former owners was settled, and we got keys roughly end of 2023. This was also a time when sales for restaurants looked different- our stores were coming off an amazing 2022 and had seen some dip in 2023 but nothing like we are seeing in 2024 (and dipping even more the last 3 months or so...) Had Scout opened in 2022 or 2023 it would have had enough established to sale through what has been one of the roughest sales years we’ve seen," he wrote.

"We made the difficult choice that we just couldn’t keep putting money into something that was not working- especially as sales at every small business continue to be down," the post continued.

You can read the entire post below.