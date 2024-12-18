Scouting America creating video to show support for injured Lions running back David Montgomery

EAGLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Scouting America is putting together a video comprised of Scout submissions after Lions running back David Montgomery was ruled out for the season.

Montgomery suffered a knee injury in this past weekend's loss to the Buffalo Bills. One half of the electric Sonic & Knuckles backfield, Montgomery has rushed for 4.2 yards per carry (185 carries for 775 yards) and 12 rushing touchdowns. League-wide, Montgomery ranks 20th in rushing yards and tied-fourth in rushing touchdowns.

Montgomery is an Eagle Scout, and Scouting America is calling on Michigan Scots to rally together to record encouraging messages to help with Montgomery's recovery.

Scouting America asksthat you submit your video by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. They ask Scouts to wear their uniform or branded shirt, and not wear or mention the Detroit Lions in your message. They also ask you to shoot the video vertically and keep it to 5-15 seconds.

You can upload your video clips, along with your name and unit number,to this Google Drive link.