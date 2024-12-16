Lions running back David Montgomery out indefinitely after suffering MCL injury, per report

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Injuries are piling up for the Detroit Lions, and unfortunately, those injuries aren't limited to the defensive side of the ball.

Running back David Montgomery is out indefinitely after suffering an MCL injury in Sunday's loss to Buffalo,according to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Per Schefter's report, Montgomery is set to undergo further testing on his knee, but he could be out for the remainder of the season.

Lions lose to Josh Allen and the Bills, as the defense loses more key players to injuries

One half of the electric Sonic & Knuckles backfield, Montgomery has rushed for 4.2 yards per carry (185 carries for 775 yards) and 12 rushing touchdowns. League-wide, Montgomery ranks 20th in rushing yards and tied-fourth in rushing touchdowns.Back in October, the running back signed a two-year, $18.25 million extension which includes $10.5 million in guaranteed money, keeping him signed with the Lions through the 2027 season.

When it rains, it pours, when it comes to injury news with the Tigers. Three defenders left yesterday's game with injuries; cornerback Khalil Dorsey is out for the season with an ankle injury, starting defensive tackle Alim McNeil is reportedly out for the season with a torn ACL, and starting cornerback is reportedly out six weeks with a fractured jaw.

The Lions' defense is one of the most injured units in all of the NFL. The team has more defensive players on injured reserve than any other in the league.