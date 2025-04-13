Search continues for missing 17-year-old London Thomas

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — The search continues for 17-year-old London Thomas.

She has been missing since April 5th.

Thomas’ phone was last pinged near Cooper Upper Elementary School on Ann Arbor Trail Road in Westland.

A search party came out on Saturday looking to find any evidence that will help find her.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my life but we not gone stop looking,” London’s father Cedric Salisbury.

Salisbury was one of the many people out on Saturday searching for the missing 17-year-old.

“I don’t wish this on no one,” Salisbury said.

Inkster Police say she was last seen with her boyfriend on Carlysle street in inkster.

Salisbury says London’s phone last pinged near the school in Westland.

“There’s a lot of woods, cemeteries, it’s definitely creepy, I think we just need to step up the search even more,” said Salisbury.

The search party looked through a wooded area near the school and a trailer park but nothing has been found yet.

“A lot of people came out to show support, so I want to thank everybody,” Salisbury added. Thomas was last seen wearing black leggings, a dark colored hooded and pink croc shoes.

She also has a colorful butterfly tattoo on her neck.

“London is my best friend, she’s a good kid, she’s very talented, she’s down to earth, everybody love her, she do hair, makeup, she’s well known, she’s a little artist, you know she likes to rap and dance and sing,” said Salisbury.

If you know anything that will help police find Thomas, you can call the Inkster Police Department at 313-563-9850 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.