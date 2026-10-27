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Search continues for Pontiac teen missing over a month

Deputies are requesting help from the public to locate 17-year-old Taliah Deshay Malie Sparks.
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Oakland County Sheriff’s Office
TA'LIAH SPARKS
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The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate a 17-year-old from Pontiac who’s been missing for over a month.

Deputies say Taliah Deshay Malie Sparks was last seen at around 10 a.m. Sept. 18, 2026, when she allegedly ran away from her residence on the 600 block of Emerson Avenue in Pontiac.

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TA'LIAH SPARKS

She is known to frequent the area of Clifford and Whittemore streets in Pontiac.

Sparks is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds with brown eyes and red hair styled naturally.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and clear-frame glasses.

Deputies are continuing their search and asking anyone who may have seen her to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.

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