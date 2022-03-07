Search continues for suspects after 13-year-old and dog shot in Detroit

(WXYZ) — A 13-year-old girl and her dog were walking along 7 Mile when they were both shot on Saturday, all because tempers erupted on the road, police say.

"I get a call from her; I could barely understand her. All I heard was 'shot, the dog shot.' And you know, I repeat again, 'what, what?' and she says, 'I'm shot,'" said the teen's aunt.

The teen was shot in the foot and so was the family's beloved dog Veena. It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. when the girl was taking Veena for a walk. At the same time, Detroit police say an ATV nearly collided with an SUV as both drivers were turning onto 7 Mile.

"It looks like ... one vehicle was turning left onto the street and the other vehicle's turning right and looks as if the ATV cut off the SUV," said Detroit Police Capt. Lawrence Purifoy.

That's when tempers flared, and the shooting started.

The girl and her dog were caught in the line of fire. She was shot in her left foot. Veena, the dog walking right next to her, was shot in her front left paw.

Photo courtesy: Family photo

Police say upon further investigation, it appears one of the two suspects on the ATV was doing the shooting.

"We do believe we know that the ATV was firing, the rear passenger on ATV was firing. But as far as the return fire, we're still investigating that," said Capt. Lawrence.

The aunt says, "I don't even know you know how to describe the pain ... inside, now the fear we have. You can't even walk your dog in daylight."

The 13-year-old girl is now recovering, and so is Veena who stayed by her side.

Photo courtesy: Family photo

"The dog actually was laying there next to her, didn't leave her. It stayed by her side the whole time ... And we were just all shooken up and very scared," said the aunt.

If you have any information about the case, you're urged to contact DPD's 9th precinct at (313) 596-5900.