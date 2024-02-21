Search efforts continue for missing Detroit teen last seen in January

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Search efforts continue for Na'Ziyah Harris. Detroit police said the 13-year-old disappeared Jan. 9.

While no arrests have been made, the chief said suspects are being questioned.

“We're praying for the safe return," Platinum Jones, a resident, said. "Everybody I know... we're all looking for her. We're all waiting for her."

Na'Ziyah' neighbor Gregory Hyte said, “My friends, my family, my daughters, they’ve been looking for her. They have her picture, and we're just trying to bring her home safe. Get some closure.”

He said he last saw Na'Ziyah on their block the day of his brother's funeral. That was the day before she disappeared.

Authorities said she was last seen exiting a school bus at the intersection of Cornwall Street and 3 Mile Drive. That's about a quarter mile from her home.

Detroit police took over the investigation last week from the Detroit Public Schools Community District Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said they don’t think Na’Ziyah was abducted initially, but they won’t say if they think she willingly went off with someone.

“We’re going to exhaust everything geared toward bringing her home alive. And what we’re hopeful of is that she’s with one of her friends somewhere, maybe not even in the city of Detroit or in the state of Michigan," Detroit Police Department Chief James White said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a felony arrest if there is foul play.

“One of our very best detectives in our Missing Squad is working on the case, and she is relentless. She was asked earlier if she’s gotten any sleep. She says she wakes up every two hours thinking about this case," White said.

He said the community’s help is crucial.

“Anybody that has seen her, her friends, anybody that’s keeping any secrets. As the hours turn to days, things get a little bit more concerning for us," the chief said.

If you have any information, contact DPD or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.