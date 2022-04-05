Search on for suspect who allegedly ran down gas station clerk, killing him

(WXYZ) — Redford police are offering a $5,000 reward in the search for a suspect who allegedly killed a gas station clerk earlier this year.

They are searching for 26-year-old David Fitzgerald.

He was caught on surveillance video at a gas station allegedly running down the clerk outside of the Marathon at Riverdale and Plymouth in February. The clerk died from his injuries.

The family of the victim doesn't want to be identified, but people in the community said the 53-year-old clerk was named Jerry. His wife and brother are now speaking out.

"He was a hard worker. He wanted to support me and the kids. He went to work that night and never came home," his wife said.

In surveillance video, you see Jerry get into an altercation with the suspect lunging at him.

He then turned and headed back toward the register, but turned around and went after the man when they got outside. Moments later, he was hit.

"Somebody struck him with a vehicle and drove him14 feet underneath the vehicle and his body released," his wife said.

He was rushed to the hospital where he fought for his life, but he died on March 16. His wife said he suffered severe brain injuries and his skull was cracked.

"Fractures. He had a pelvis fracture, from his knee to his ankle. The tire went over his leg," his wife said.

Redford police say they are working with the U.S. Marshals to arrest 26-year-old David Fitzgerald and confirm that is the man they are looking for.

Redford Police Chief Al Diprima said in a statement, "The Redford Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of the victim, as this senseless act has left them with a tremendous amount of grief."

Jerry's brother and his wife want justice.

"The people here revered him. Jerry was good to everyone and everyone loved him. This was not an act that needed to happen," his brother said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Redford police.