STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A second suspect charged in the killing of a Sterling Heights man has been arraigned, as the victim's family continues to mourn and seek answers.

41-year-old Kenneth Morgan and 31-year-old Jerome Eursher are both facing felony murder charges in connection with the death of Randy Abro, who was shot and killed Oct. 7 near 15 Mile and Mound roads in Sterling Heights.

Eursher, who is from the Cleveland area, turned himself in to police and was arraigned Wednesday. Morgan was arraigned Monday.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the video player below:

Second suspect arraigned in killing of Sterling Heights man

During Eursher's arraignment, a judge cited concerns about public safety when setting bond at $4 million.

"In this court's opinion, it's a very grave safety concern with the fact that we have you coming up from Ohio allegedly committing this crime, which in this court's opinion presents a huge safety risk to the community," the judge said.

If released from jail, Eursher will be required to wear a GPS tether.

Eursher's attorney told the court her client has no criminal history and has a wife and children in Ohio.

"He is serious about taking care of this case with the serious allegations against him," attorney Tameka Tucker said.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to Abro's death, leaving family members with lingering questions as the case moves forward.

"We don't have all the answers, nobody has all the answers but God," said Raymond Abro, Randy Abro's brother.

Raymond Abro described his brother as someone who was deeply loved by family and friends.

Family of Randy Abro

"Everybody loved the guy. Nobody had a bad thing to say about my brother," he said.

The loss has been especially difficult for Randy Abro's two sons, according to his brother.

"It's very hard every day, it's a new question: 'Where's my dad?' ... 'Is my dad by Jesus?'" Raymond Abro said.

Despite the pain, he said he is grateful that charges have been filed against both men accused in his brother's death.

"They face the justice that they deserve," he said.

Both Morgan and Eursher are scheduled to return to court on Nov. 2.

Police have not released additional information about the investigation.