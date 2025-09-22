BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Monday night marks the first night of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, bringing packed congregations to synagogues across metro Detroit and around the world.

As Jewish communities prepare for this significant holiday, security remains a top priority amid rising antisemitic incidents nationwide.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Security and safety top of mind for first night of Rosh Hashanah

Monday afternoon, Rabbi Mark Miller, senior rabbi for Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills, spent some time making final tweaks to a sermon he'll deliver to a packed congregation Monday night.

"The high holidays really are a big deal," Miller said. "This is when most of our people come out."

WXYZ

Part of the monthslong preparation for Rosh Hashanah includes extensive security planning. According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2024 saw nearly 10,000 antisemitic incidents across the United States — the highest number since ADL tracking began.

David Kurzmann, senior director for community affairs for the Jewish Federation of Detroit, acknowledges the sobering reality facing Jewish communities today.

"We are deeply saddened by the fact that this is reality today," Kurzmann said.

WXYZ

The need for security has become universal across Jewish houses of worship.

"You will not find a temple or synagogue without security. Every single one has security presence — just think about that. Jewish Americans will only feel comfortable walking into houses of worship if they see there's a visible security presence," Kurzmann said.

Miller confirmed that Temple Beth El takes comprehensive security measures but declined to discuss specific protocols.

"We don't talk about specific security protocols, but I can tell you everything that happens before people arrive to the temple from when they're in the parking lot, everything is being secured in a way I think will keep everyone safe," Miller said.

WXYZ

Temple Beth El is celebrating 175 years of service, having started as a small congregation in Detroit in 1850 before growing and eventually moving to Bloomfield Hills. Throughout this evolution, security has remained a constant concern.

"This temple was founded in Detroit in 1850. At the time, there were a handful of Jews in the area. As the community grew over time, the truth is they always had to maintain a sense of vigilance," Miller said.

Despite security concerns, congregation members like Nicole Jahr, Temple Beth El's director of engagement, feel protected within their community.

"I feel safer here than in the mall, movie theater or anywhere else," Jahr said.

WXYZ

Jahr's sentiment reflects a broader trend. According to the Jewish Federation of Detroit, there has been a historic surge in Jewish community events and activities since Hamas attacked Israel two years ago.

"We're going through a historically difficult time. I think it's important your audience appreciate how much anxiety people are feeling, how much fear and trauma still being felt from the horrific events of that day," Kurzmann said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.