Patient data for 1M Corewell Health patients in SE MI exposed after 'security event'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Welltok, Inc., a Virgin Pulse company, says it has notified patients throughout the U.S. about a national data security event caused by vulnerability in MoveIT software.

"Welltok provides patient communication services for Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan and a healthy lifestyle portal for Priority Health, the health system’s health plan. The health information of approximately 1 million patients of Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan and about 2,500 Priority Health members were impacted. Welltok has sent letters to notify impacted individuals of the situation," Welltok, Inc. officials said in a press release.

"Welltok officials say their system and security concerns are resolved, and they are not aware of any instances of fraud or identity theft arising from the event."

The type of information exposed in the event includes:



Priority Health members: Name, address and health insurance identification number

Corewell Health patients: Name, date of birth, email address, phone number, diagnosis, health insurance information and Social Security number

Welltok is offering free credit monitoring to all affected. If would like more information on the potential impact, contact Welltok’s at 800-628-2141.