Security guards facing manslaughter charges in 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran

(WXYZ) — Four former Northland Mall security guards are all facing as much as 15 years behind bars for involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of 25-year-old Mckenzie Cochran of Ferndale.

The men are appearing in Southfield District Court now for a preliminary exam.

McKenzie Cochran's family speaks after charges filed against 4 security guards in 2014 case

It's a case where our reporting is credited by the Michigan Attorney General with leading to accountability for the Cochran family.

Back in 2014, cell phone video exposed by 7 Action News reporter Simon Shaykhet showed four former guards pepper spray and hold Cochran face down while he screamed “I can’t breathe” after refusing to leave.

Cochran later died from asphyxiation.

After prosecutors declined to file charges, years later the case was re-opened at the request of family, and last year Lucius Hamilton, John Sieberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were all charged.

Judge Sheila Johnson is now hearing testimony to determine if there’s enough evidence to go to trial.

