Seized horses returned to Milford trail ride business as prosecutor declines charges

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — No criminal charges will be authorized against an Oakland County horse owner.

The owner of High Vibe Trail Rides called the original complaints bogus from the very start and said the ordeal devastated her business.

Wednesday, a convoy of horse trailers converged on Meadowood Lane Livery Stables in Milford, where the business operates.

Three dozen horses were unloaded onto the property where they were once seized three weeks ago, after accusations of neglect.

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That sadness for the owner turned to relief during an emotional homecoming on Wednesday.

Ptasznik became overwhelmed with tears while embracing her attorney, Todd Flood, who fought for their release.

Flood told news media, “If any asks that questions, why wasn’t this person charged? Look at the facts and look at the law. There was no law violated.”

“On August 12th, they came and took the horses for no good reason," he said.

Ptasznik and her attorney said animal control acted on a bogus complaint and ignored its own positive assessment from weeks earlier.

Flood explained, “In a report, in their own words, these horses are being treated well, they’re being nourished and they have water.”

He said Ptasznik's reputation has been marred, her business came to a halt, that she's lost national riding contracts, and hasn't been able to pay employees.

Flood said she also lost a horse this week. Knox was euthanized by the rescue where the horses were being kept. Ptasznik said no one bothered to contact her.

“We’ve had two horses colic, and we saved both of them. We didn’t have to put those horses down," she said.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office tells 7 News Detroit that after a careful review it was "determined that no criminal charges should be authorized at this time."

Now, Ptasnik is looking at potential civil action.

Flood said, “The affidavit is going to be very telling for me because that’s the probable cause that allowed them to get onto the property. We already have enough information to go after animal control.”

Ptasznik said she’s also focused on rebuilding her business once her veterinarian gives the all clear for the horses to be ridden again.

She said, “My team has been incredible. I’m so grateful for my team, the community who’s rallied... the support from the community has been unparalleled."

“I started this business as a little girl with a big dream. I just wanted to share the love and the beauty of horseback riding with the world," she said.

Richard George owns the stables where the horses are boarded. He said bogus complaints are a recurring problem.

“There’s a significant contingent of people that are just haters. They see a woman like Lucie being so successful and doing such a great job. She’s, I’ve literally seen her single-handedly rescue over a hundred horses. They come out of these auctions where a lot of them are going to Canada for processing," he explained.

In a statement to 7 News Detroit Oakland County Animal control said the following:

Oakland County Animal Control Division Manager Bob Gatt released the following statement in response to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office decision not to bring charges in the High Vibes Trail Rides animal welfare investigation in Milford:

“As the agency responsible for the well-being of domesticated animals in Oakland County, we take all allegations of mistreatment seriously and have a duty to investigate them. In this case, we received multiple reports alleging the care of these horses was not compliant with Michigan law. Based on the evidence during the initial investigation, a district judge issued two search warrants. The horses were removed for their protection, so veterinary staff could examine and care for them. We provided the Prosecutor’s Office with the results of our investigation, including the veterinary assessments.

“We respect the prosecutor’s decision not to bring charges in this case. Although no criminal charges were filed in this matter, the Oakland County Animal Control Division conducted a comprehensive and diligent investigation. Our officers pursued every available lead, interviewed witnesses and enlisted the assistance of experienced equine professionals and a veterinarian specializing in horse care. Every decision was based on the evidence available and our responsibility to protect the health and welfare of the animals involved.”