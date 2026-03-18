Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Semi explosion in Canton Township closes Haggerty & Ford Rd. intersection

semi explosion
MDOT
semi explosion
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Canton Township that caused an explosion in a semi on Wednesday afternoon.

We're told the crash happened in the area of Ford Rd. and Haggerty. According to MDOT, the intersection is closed, as well as the I-275 ramp to Ford Rd. in both directions.

A photo from an MDOT cam shows that the fire appears to be out.

The Canton Public Safety Department confirmed that the intersection is closed due to the severity of the incident. Officials say there is no estimated time for the roadway to re-open.

7 News Detroit has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more, and live on 7 News Detroit at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!