Sen. Aric Nesbitt talks with 7 News Detroit about Michigan gubernatorial run

Senator Aric Nesbitt is sitting down with 7 News Detroit, tackling the tough topics today, as a Republican candidate for Michigan governor.

As he campaigns for your vote, I asked Nesbitt about his background in southwest Michigan, his platform and how he feels he’s best suited to lead our state by growing our economy.

"Grew up on a small, sixth generation grape farm in southwest Michigan — little town called Lawton.

Sen. Nesbitt is opening up about his own life, his political goals and more.

Watch the full interview with Sen. Nesbitt below:

FULL INTERVIEW: Aric Nesbitt talks about running for Governor

"Went to Hillsdale College, got a degree in economics and worked my way through there. Married for 9 years now," he said.

The father of two, who is proud to be expecting a third child with his wife in April, says he feels a calling to serve our state.

I asked him about improving our economy, our schools and our roads — key issues at the heart of his campaign.

“I’m a conservative Republican. I’m someone that’s going to work with President Trump to have a renaissance in manufacturing in the U.S. and here in Michigan," he said.

He tells me much more needs to be done to attract and retain business, and he believes Trump’s recent tariffs on Canada and Mexico will lead to more jobs coming back home for auto workers.

"Some tough discussions have to be made and done," he said.

On education, he said he believes we have to do far better to improve reading rates and make students more competitive.

"We need a governor who cares more about whether or not our children are reading at grade level, and succeeding than how many books they sell in San Francisco and Massachusetts. We’re a bottom ten state in education, and attainment now. That’s a disaster. President Trump is rooting out DEI and wokeness in our institutions and schools. I’ll join to work on that," he said.

He tells me our roads still haven’t been fixed as promised and he would be a governor who made sure the potholes became a problem of the past.

"There's a long term solution. Legislative Republicans recently introduced a plan to put an extra $3 billion into roads and bridges every year," said Nesbitt.

Nesbitt says he’s endorsed by numerous sheriffs, and is currently the Senate Minority Leader.

He believes he can work effectively with both sides, and on the topic of women's reproductive rights, he wants to expand access to health care in rural areas.

I also asked him about preventing school shootings.

"The largest mental health institution in most counties is the jail. We need to figure it out on the behavioral side and intervention," he said.

Nesbitt tells me he’s planning to spend a lot of time here in metro Detroit meeting with voters, and listening to how to regain a sense of community across the state.