Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she 'would have liked 5 minutes' with Larry Nassar

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 25°
LO: 16°
Debbie Stabenow
(WXYZ) - Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow said she wished security was slower in constraining a father who lunged at Larry Nassar during his sentencing in Eaton County.
Randall Margraves, a father of three girls who were victimized by Nassar, charged towards Nassar during his sentencing. He previously asked the judge for five minutes in a locked room with Nassar.
"I would have liked five minutes with this guy," Stabenow said. "I only wish that the security had been a little slower in constraining him, until he could have gotten a couple of punches out."
Watch Stabenow's full statement below.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.