Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she 'would have liked 5 minutes' with Larry Nassar

(WXYZ) - Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow said she wished security was slower in constraining a father who lunged at Larry Nassar during his sentencing in Eaton County.

Randall Margraves, a father of three girls who were victimized by Nassar, charged towards Nassar during his sentencing. He previously asked the judge for five minutes in a locked room with Nassar.

"I would have liked five minutes with this guy," Stabenow said. "I only wish that the security had been a little slower in constraining him, until he could have gotten a couple of punches out."

