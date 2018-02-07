Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she 'would have liked 5 minutes' with Larry Nassar

5:21 PM, Feb 7, 2018
1 hour ago

Debbie Stabenow 

U.S. Senate Photographic Studio

(WXYZ) - Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow said she wished security was slower in constraining a father who lunged at Larry Nassar during his sentencing in Eaton County.

Randall Margraves, a father of three girls who were victimized by Nassar, charged towards Nassar during his sentencing. He previously asked the judge for five minutes in a locked room with Nassar.

"I would have liked five minutes with this guy," Stabenow said. "I only wish that the security had been a little slower in constraining him, until he could have gotten a couple of punches out."

Watch Stabenow's full statement below.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top