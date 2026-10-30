SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A senior Detroit Fire Department chief has been placed on unpaid leave after being arrested following a crash Thursday night in Shelby Township.

Craig Binder, 55, spent the night in the Macomb County Jail following the crash and has since been released.

7 News Detroit reporter Evan Sery has more on this story in the video below:

Senior Detroit fire chief placed on unpaid leave after Shelby Township crash, arrest

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday on 24 Mile Road and involved a black truck driven by Binder and a FedEx vehicle.

Anna Polizzi, who lives nearby and witnessed the aftermath, said she heard a loud boom when the crash happened.

“We heard like a big boom,” Polizzi said. “I almost thought it was gunshots.”

Video from a nearby Ring camera captured the crash. Polizzi said the truck was smoking afterward and its airbag had deployed.

Polizzi said the FedEx driver involved in the crash had been delivering a package to her home.

A separate video shared with 7 News Detroit by another nearby resident showed Binder interacting with police during his arrest. In the video, Binder identifies himself as a senior chief with the Detroit Fire Department.

Polizzi said Binder appeared to be under the influence following the crash.

“I think it’s a miracle he was not killed in this accident,” Polizzi said. “He should not have been driving. He could barely stand.”

Detroit Fire Department Executive Commissioner Chuck Simms said the department learned Friday morning that an off-duty member had been arrested following a crash in another jurisdiction.

“No injuries were reported,” Simms said in a statement. “Given the seriousness of the circumstances, the member has been placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation and related proceedings.”

Polizzi said she was thankful the crash did not have a more serious outcome.

“I just know it’s gonna be a long road ahead of him,” she said. “I don’t judge. I just feel bad for him.”

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