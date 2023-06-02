Suspected serial rape suspect arrested in Warren

WARREN, MI (WXYZ) — A suspected serial rapist is off this street this morning following a dramatic arrest in Warren. The terrifying case involves at least two victims and now police want to know if there are more.

According to police, the suspect, Orlando Marshall, would lure his victims onto Coleen Avenue, a street with numerous vacant homes. Police say Marshall used this seclusion to sexually assault multiple women.

Two women made police reports about the incidents and it's likely police intervened right before he was going to strike again.

People living on Coleen Avenue in Warren say they are shaken but not surprised that seedy characters are loitering on their street.

"The city has taken down that fence that separates from this side of the street and you get a lot of traffic and you don't know who is who," a neighbor said.

She said she had a feeling something was going on in one of the abandoned homes on her street.

"I did hear someone screaming and I did see somebody walking."

On May 19, a woman reported to police she was raped at gunpoint inside of a vacant home in Warren. a week later on the 27, another report with an identical claim.

"How does that make you feel about being in this neighborhood," a 7 Action News reporter asked the neighbor.

"Very unsafe. Very unsafe. We are pretty much quiet. Everyone works on this block for the most part and you don't who is who when people move in and out," she said.

One day later while patrolling the area, police spotted a man matching the description of the rapist walking into a vacant home with another woman.

They arrested 28-year-old Orlando Marshall on the scene.