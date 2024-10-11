'Serious crash' forces closure at NB I-275 near Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth Township

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Northbound I-275 is closed near Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth Township for what authorities are calling "a serious crash."

The crash happened around 3:10 p.m., Michigan State Police said.

Chopper 7 captured the scene from above, where it appears multiple trucks were involved. Nearby, Chopper 7 also captured a massive car fire that created plumes of smoke.

The Plymouth Township Fire Department was also at the scene with MSP.

Additional details about the crash have not yet been released.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and use another route as there will be “serious delays.”

7 News Detroit is working to learn more information.

