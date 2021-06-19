Several arrests made in shooting death of 2-year-old along I-75, MSP says

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said they have made several arrests in connection to the shooting death of a two year old along 1-75 near McNichols Road in Detroit June 17.
His 9-year-old brother was also shot during in the incident and is expected to be okay.
UPDATE: The Special Investigation Section has made multiple arrests in the homicide of a two year old along I-75. More information to follow. This is still in the investigation stages, so bear with us as we continue to work this case. pic.twitter.com/De8ZnQmhnd— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 19, 2021
MSP said they are still in the early investigation phase and more information is to come.