Several arrests made in shooting death of 2-year-old along I-75, MSP says

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said they have made several arrests in connection to the shooting death of a two year old along 1-75 near McNichols Road in Detroit June 17.

His 9-year-old brother was also shot during in the incident and is expected to be okay.

UPDATE: The Special Investigation Section has made multiple arrests in the homicide of a two year old along I-75. More information to follow. This is still in the investigation stages, so bear with us as we continue to work this case. pic.twitter.com/De8ZnQmhnd — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 19, 2021

Christian Family The 2 year old killed in this shooting is Brison Christian, pictured on the left with his older brother BJ. BJ was also shot but survived.

MSP said they are still in the early investigation phase and more information is to come.