Watch
News

Actions

Several arrests made in shooting death of 2-year-old along I-75, MSP says

items.[0].image.alt
Christian Family
The 2 year old killed in this shooting is Brison Christian, pictured on the left with his older brother BJ. BJ was also shot but survived.
I-75 shooting
2-year-old killed on freeway
Brison Christian
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 17:34:26-04

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said they have made several arrests in connection to the shooting death of a two year old along 1-75 near McNichols Road in Detroit June 17.

RELATED: 2-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured in shooting on I-75 near McNichols

His 9-year-old brother was also shot during in the incident and is expected to be okay.

I-75 shooting
The 2 year old killed in this shooting is Brison Christian, pictured on the left with his older brother BJ. BJ was also shot but survived.

MSP said they are still in the early investigation phase and more information is to come.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!