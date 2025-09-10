Several businesses headed to Hartland Township

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several businesses are planning to move in along M-59 in Hartland Township over the next year.

"We've seen a lot of new development here in Hartland,” Township Supervisor Michael Luce told 7 News Detroit.

Luce said it's been a busy year for the planning commission. Three of the projects in the pipeline are a Chick-fil-A taking over the old Big Boy site on M-59, a Sheetz gas station headed to the site of the former Walgreens down the road and Urban Air Adventure Park off Old US-23.

"The benefits for the township is one, obviously, the tax base,” Luce said. "Along with options for residents to enjoy.”

"But the big thing for us, most of these projects are a draw from the outside population as well. So, you start to see people that come and experience Hartland and what we have to offer, whether it be township parks, township events,” Luce explained.

He said the general feedback from the community's been positive.

"I love seeing the new stuff come into our area because it brings more money into the area and it brings more jobs for the kids, to do things here," Robin Davis, a longtime Hartland Township resident, said.

But then there are those who have concerns.

"I really don't think that we need another chicken place," longtime resident Patty Hopkins said.

Both Davis and Hopkins have lived in Hartland for about 30 years each. They said they'd like to see more mom-and-pop stores and restaurants move in. Hopkins is also concerned about traffic.

"It used to be a very quiet community. I like the fact that it's developed, but we don't have the infrastructure for the development," she said.

Luce explained, “We do have a lot of concerns about traffic, traffic movement, traffic backup, things of that sort around these developments, and ultimately what it comes down to is MDOT has the official permitting for the connections to an MDOT road, not Hartland Township."

Davis said, “Yeah, we need to work on some of the infrastructure and help on the roads and that kind of stuff. I don't think it's going to be horrible. I think having Chick-fil-A in a place that's an empty building now and has been for a couple of years, I'd rather have something there than nothing and empty buildings."

For those who oppose certain businesses setting up shop, Luce said it's a common misconception that township boards can bar them from moving in.

"As long as the site plan fits in the zoned area, in the zoning ordinance, we have no determination of what that business is,” he explained.

