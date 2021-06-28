Several fireworks shows returning to metro Detroit this year

(WXYZ) — The Ford Fireworks in Detroit are remaining a TV-only event this year, but for the Fourth of July holiday, fireworks are coming back with a bang in several metro Detroit communities.

In 2020, the pandemic put a damper on the family fun, with many shows going virtual or being canceled altogether.

On community, Shelby Township, said fireworks enthusiasts have been asking about this year's event since last fall, and it typically takes a year to plan. They were able to pull it off in two months.

The event is one of three that are in-person this year. There's one at Kensington Metropark, the Greenfield Village Salute to America in Dearborn, and Shelby Township's, which will take place at Ford Field Central Park.

In Rochester Hills, the Festival of the Hills is returning in August this year.

"About two months ago, the way things were looking, the orders we were receiving from the governor's office and the Macomb County Executive's Office, was really starting to feel like something we could do again this year," Brad Bates, the community relations director for Shelby Township, said.

"If anyone was here for the 2019 show, and they thought it was just big and loud and amazing, this year's gonna be even better," Chelsea Oland, the deputy supervisor, added.

It's advised you arrive early, so you'll have a good chance of getting a spot. It will become busy around 5 or 6 p.m.

"People just wanted something to do, something to celebrate, being able to hang out with their friends and family and not being able to do that last year was really kind of disappointing for us. So being able to plan for the show this year, things are opening back up.... we are just so pumped to be able to bring the show back," Oland said.