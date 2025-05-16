Severe storms roll through metro Detroit overnight, knocking down trees & power lines

Severe thunderstorms rolled through metro Detroit overnight, prompting tornado warnings in some parts of metro Detroit.

While most of the severe damage took place on the west side of the state, we still saw damage in Livingston County and in Holly.

In Holly, we saw several trees down in just one area, which also knocked down a utility pole and also knocked down power lines.

Remember, stay at least 25 feet away from any downed line and report it to either DTE or Consumers Energy.

"I was just waiting for the rain to let down to where I could get to my car bu that’s when the tornado sirens shelter in place," Tia told us.

"It was just so quick and so fast that there was really no time to have preparations," Anthony Bailey, who works at Mugg and Bopp's in Holly, said.