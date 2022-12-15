Sexual assault victim lives in fear of impending freedom of rapist, files for a stay

(WXYZ) — “It's like a living nightmare and at the same time it’s real,” Wendy Morrison said.

Morrison knows the term 'living nightmare' all too well. When she was 19 and returning home from her waitressing job, she was followed and ran off the road by a man who would then rape and torture her at gunpoint.

“He's like the blue-eyed devil in my mind because of the things he told and things he threatened me with that night," she said.

It happened nearly three decades ago. Her rapist, Floyd Jarvi has been locked up since 1994, but in less than a week that could be changing.

“I was 19 years old. It felt so far away like it would never come almost, and then it was here,” Morrison said.

Jarvi’s parole was granted in October and he is set to be released in five days.

David Morse, the former Livingston County Prosecutor who tried this case says because of the predatory nature of the crime and the threats he made towards Wendy and her family, Jarvi doesn’t deserve to be free.

“I was disappointed frankly," he said. "This is the only case in 30 years of prosecution I showed up for a parole hearing to oppose parole.”

The Attorney General's Office is also stepping in calling Jarvi a danger to the public. They plan to file an appeal and a stay to keep him behind bars past December 20.

Morrison says if he is freed her bondage begins.

“It feels like my prison sentence now starts you know? Because he’s everywhere if you don’t know where he is,” she said.