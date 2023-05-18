'She was my best friend': Family remembers woman killed at Roseville Belle Tire

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family has identified the woman stabbed and killed at a Roseville Belle Tire Wednesday morning as Cheryl Ann Parsley-Ryan. They say she was attacked at random while filling her tire with air at around 6 a.m.

It was the start of a terrifying Wednesday morning in Macomb County as multiple police agencies searched for a man accused of stabbing two people, including Parsely-Ryan.

The second incident happened in St. Clair Shores, where a man waiting at a bus stop at Harper and Barton Street was stabbed but survived.

The suspect was eventually arrested in Warren without incident around noon Wednesday.

“I've never in my life known a more pure, great-hearted person,” the victim's daughter Jennifer Ryan said. "She was my best friend, you know?”

In an instant, Ryan lost her best friend and mother. At 6 a.m., Parsely-Ryan was putting air in her tire at a Roseville Belle Tire after dropping her husband off for work, when a man pulled up and stabbed her multiple times. Ryan says nothing was taken, and the attack was random.

“This is just ruthless," Ryan said. "I mean, who does this? Who does this to somebody who was minding their own business?”

Roseville police say the victim was found dead on scene and began investigating when another attack happened at a bus stop in St. Clair Shores. A man waiting there was stabbed but survived. Police then put out surveillance photos to catch the suspect. The story was seen by thousands of people on social media including Jennifer.

“I actually found out through the Macomb County Scanner. I seen something and it just stuck out to me,” Ryan said.

After six hours, the man was arrested in Warren without incident. Jennifer wants the suspect to know what he took from this world, and wants everyone to know how special her mom truly was.

“She was a fantastic person, you know? And whoever did this needs to go down," Ryan said. "I will be there to face him, I promise you that.”