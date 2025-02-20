Sheetz plans to replace Sacred Heart Church, Apple Annie's in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Roseville is set to welcome a new Sheetz gas station, with the development happening on the corner of Gratiot Avenue between Utica and Martin roads, which is currently home to Apple Annie's Kitchen and Bakery along with the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church that closed in 2017.

Both buildings would be demolished to make room for the new development that's expected to happen later this year. It’s been met with both excitement and anger from nearby residents.

The phone rang constantly inside Apple Annie's on Wednesday as customer after customer called with concern once they heard the restaurant had been sold.

“The church was up for sale and Sheetz came to us and said you know, we want to buy the whole thing, and they made us an offer that was pretty good,” Apple Annie's co-owner Leonard Pagano said. "I would probably say within the next five years, I'd be looking to retire and sell it, but this came along and it’s pretty much a clean-out, you know?”

Pagano has been one of the owners of the family-operated restaurant for 26 years, but he has worked in this building since 1984. He showed us a photo book with some of his favorite memories in the restaurant, moments that made the decision to sell a hard one.

“Oh, it was very difficult," Pagano said. "A lot of the people who have been working with us have been with us a long time. Hopefully, they'll stay with us until the end.”

Pagano said a purchase agreement with Sheetz was signed last year. The Archdiocese of Detroit confirmed Sacred Heart Church is under contract with a potential buyer, adding they will share more "if/when the sale is completed."

Roseville City Manager Ryan Monroe told us the site plan was approved by the Planning Commission earlier this month and since Sheetz is not requesting variances or rezoning, no further approval is needed.

Edward Stross, owner of Gonzo Art Studios, is one of the nearby residents angered over the news. He feels the decision was made quickly and quietly.

“We already have like three or four other gas stations in the area around here and it would be nice to have a mix of different businesses other than that,” Stross said. "This is a drastic change to the neighborhood and we should have a chance to voice our opinion about it.”

The store is one of 50 to 60 stores that Sheetz says it plans to build in Southeast Michigan in the next five to six years.

“Sheetz can confirm it is planning to build a store at the corner of Gratiot Avenue and Utica Road, and we are excited to be joining the Roseville community. Given that the building located at this site has been abandoned for several years, we are working with local officials to stimulate economic growth, create meaningful jobs, and bring new opportunities to the area," said Sheetz Public Affairs Manager Nick Ruffner in a statement. "At Sheetz, our goal with every store is to create a project that positively impacts the community and becomes a source of pride for residents. As we continue to collaborate with municipal officials on this site, we are committed to adhering to responsible development practices, ensuring this project complements its surrounding communities and honors the legacy of the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church.”

Some feel the church should remain a community-based building.

“That church should be re-purposed for the community, something that's going to benefit the community, that will go in harmony with the community," Stross said. "Just like how the church was.”

As for Pagano, he hopes to stay open through the end of summer and says there are currently no plans to move to a new location.

“The city has said if we're willing to move somewhere in Roseville, they'd be more than happy to work with us," Pagano said. "Something my partner and I have to really talk about, but we’ll see.”

As for now, Pagano has a lasting message to his loyal customers.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you very much," Pagano said. "You've made us very successful here and if it wasn't for you, we wouldn't have been here this long, so thank you.”

The archdiocese also clarified there is a nearby Sacred Heart Cemetery, but that is not in any way affected by the sale of the church.