SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the second time this week, Shelby Township police officers rushed into a burning home to save residents trapped by heavy smoke, with fire officials saying both incidents started with unattended candles.

Body camera video from Thursday morning shows officers entering a smoke-filled home on Frederick Street between Ryan and Auburn roads as they worked to rescue a family of six, including four children, along with two dogs and a cat.

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Shelby Township officers rescue family of 6 from house fire days after similar rescue

“It’s hard to breathe, you can’t see, the smoke detector is going off,” said Shelby Township police Sgt. Kevin Bailey, describing the conditions officers faced.

Bailey said officers went in and out of the 1930s-era home several times despite not having the protective equipment normally used by firefighters.

“We don’t train to go into burning buildings, but in this incident, they made the decision to go in without any real fire equipment,” Bailey said.

Shelby Township firefighters also responded, helping control the flames and get the family to safety.

The rescue came just days after another dramatic fire in the township Monday morning, when Officer Tyler Nikkel crawled through smoke to help rescue a father and son from a condominium.

Shelby Township Fire Marshal Matt Tidrow said both fires started with unattended candles.

“We’ve been very fortunate in both cases,” Tidrow said. “Could have had fatalities in both of those.”

Tidrow urged residents who burn candles to keep the surrounding area clear of combustible materials, including drapes and paper, and to never leave a burning candle unattended.

The two fires are also prompting a broader warning about working smoke alarms.

“It surprised me the amount of people that don’t have smoke detectors or batteries in them,” Tidrow said. “If you don’t have them, contact your local fire department.”

The children and animals rescued from Thursday’s fire were taken to local hospitals and are expected to recover, according to officials. The parents suffered smoke inhalation and remained on ventilators at the time of the interviews.

The police officers involved in the rescue have since returned to work.

“They’re doing great, happy to save a life and get out without any injuries to them,” Bailey said.