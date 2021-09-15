Sheriff: State Rep. Jewell Jones brought handcuff key into jail cell

(WXYZ) — State Representative Jewell Jones is now facing more charges after he was arrested and brought into the Livingston County Jail for violating the conditions of his bond.

Inkster State Representative Jewell Jones jailed for bond violation

Jones allegedly brought a handcuff key into his jail cell, which was discovered during his intake procedure, Livingston County Sheriff Michael J. Murphy said.

It all started on April 6 in Fowlerville. Video shows the 26-year-old Democrat arguing with law enforcement after being arrested for drunk driving. He was released on bond.

He was ordered to appear for a motion hearing in Judge Michael Hatty’s Courtroom Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he violated bond three times now. In June, he was accused of leaving military training without notifying the court. In July, he failed to pay a court invoice. Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to drinking on September 3 and tampering with his alcohol-sensing tether on Labor Day.

On Wednesday, Jones was issued two more charges: one four-year felony and one five-year felony.

"This guy is a real piece of work, and an embarrassment to all elected officials, and I believe he thinks somehow the laws do not apply to him," Murphy said in a press release. "More than that, I am mad. Had the handcuff key ended in an injury to my staff or another inmate, I am not sure what I would have done; as my primary responsibility is the safety and security of my staff and inmates."

