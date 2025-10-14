MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is searching for a dark-colored SUV after a shooting at a home in Macomb Township on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home on 24 Mile and Foss, which is between Card and Romeo Plank.

Watch below: Chopper video from the scene of the shooting

Sheriff's office investigating shooting at home in Macomb Township

The victim is in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, they are seeking information about a dark-colored SUV that fled east on 24 Mile from Wellington Valley Dr. around 10:15 a.m.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358