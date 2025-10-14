Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff's office investigating shooting at home in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is searching for a dark-colored SUV after a shooting at a home in Macomb Township on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home on 24 Mile and Foss, which is between Card and Romeo Plank.

Watch below: Chopper video from the scene of the shooting

The victim is in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, they are seeking information about a dark-colored SUV that fled east on 24 Mile from Wellington Valley Dr. around 10:15 a.m.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358

