Sheriff's Office says it's received sufficient clothing donations for abandoned Pontiac children

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Tuesday morning that it has received sufficient clothing donations for the Pontiac children discovered last week after being abandoned by their mother 4-5 years ago.

Police say the three siblings — a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl — were left in squalor at a home in Pontiac, surviving on weekly drop-offs of prepared food. First responders said that four feet piles of garbage were found in some rooms. Mold and human excrement was found throughout the house. The children are now in the care of a different relative, with the mother being arrested.

The Sheriff's Office called for donations a day ago, saying that they are now shifting focus to collecting donations for educational supplies and resources for the kids' well-being.

You can donate directly to the children through a tax-deductible qualified fund at this link.