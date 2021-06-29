Watch
'Shocking': Detroit Tigers share stunning lightning photo above Comerica Park

Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 29, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers shared an absolutely stunning photo of lightning against a sunset over Comerica Park Tuesday evening.

The Twitter caption simply said "Shocking." (We see what you did there, Tigers social media person)

The photo was posted a few hours after several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and expired across metro Detroit. Parts of Southeast Michigan are still reeling from severe flooding and even tornado damage across the state after a weekend of off-and-on storms.

Storms are still possible over the next few days.

