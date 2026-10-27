Shooting nearby sends stray bullet through Osborn High School, no staff or students hurt

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Osborn High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a shooting nearby sent a stray bullet through a window, according to the school district.

No staff or students were hurt. The school was placed on lockdown and it has since been lifted. The area has been secured, school officials say.

The district does not believe the school was a target. They say people were taken into custody.

It's unclear at this time if anyone else in the area was hurt.

The district released a statement:

This morning a shooting took place in the neighborhood and outside of Osborn High School. A stray bullet struck a school window; no staff or students were hurt. The school was placed on lockdown, and all students were moved to the auditorium. The police are on the scene. Evidence does not suggest the school was a target. The individuals involved in the neighborhood shooting were arrested by police. The area has been secured, and the lockdown has been lifted. Chrystal Wilson, DPSCD Spokesperson

Police have not yet shared any additional information about the shooting.