GIBRALTAR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A shooting outside a popular waterfront restaurant in Gibraltar sent one person to the hospital and left dozens of patrons in fear.

Watch the video report below:

'It was very surreal': Shooting outside Gibraltar restaurant leaves one injured

It happened Sunday afternoon during Mother's Day dinner in the parking lot of JP’s Waterfront in Gibraltar. Gibraltar police say two suspects are now in custody.

Shelley McDermott and her family were inside eating when they heard the gunshot.

"I heard a loud noise and at that point, I thought to myself that, that sounded like a gun,” said McDermott, who then saw people rushing toward the front entrance. "Our waitress came by and she said 'it's a gun, it's a gun. Get back. Sit down.'”

McDermott says her husband shielded her daughter as their minds raced, wondering what was happening.

“When we heard a gun, are they coming inside next? You know, is this another shooting? Is this the first step? They shot somebody outside the building — are they coming in?” McDermott wondered.

From their window, McDermott says she saw a man lying on the pavement in the parking lot, but she also saw police quickly respond.

Gibraltar police say they found one victim who was shot in the parking lot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"It was very surreal," McDermott said. "We just didn't know what to do. People weren't screaming or anything like that inside the restaurant but at the same time, we were in a panic.”

While the night left them shaken, McDermott says what appears to have been an isolated incident won’t keep them from coming back to JP's.

“We love it there. I've never felt more safe there," McDermott said. "That's why we were so taken aback by this. I just couldn't believe it happened."

Anyone with information should contact the Gibraltar Police Department as they continue to investigate.

