With Thanksgiving just hours away, shoppers across Metro Detroit were making their final preparations Wednesday, filling grocery store aisles and picking up pies before the holiday.

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Shoppers brave crowds, long lines ahead of Thanksgiving in Metro Detroit

At Nino Salvaggio’s in Bloomfield Township, shoppers navigated busy aisles with carts full of Thanksgiving essentials.

“Every year I say I’m not going to go out on Wednesday. Here I am Wednesday,” shopper Tom Gotshall said, pointing to his long shopping list.

Gotshall said he was preparing to host about 35 people for Thanksgiving.

“Two turkeys, lot of wine, lot of food, and it’s really great fun,” he said.

Other shoppers tried to beat at least some of the rush by arriving early.

“We came early because we knew it’d be busy,” Flora Hoffert-Dallo said.

She and her daughter, Dorota Wellenkotter, were filling their cart with some of their own holiday favorites.

“We have a ham and we have schnitzels. We are from Europe,” Wellenkotter said.

7 News Detroit reporter Jolie Sherman even happened to run into her own mother while covering the Thanksgiving rush.

“I love shopping on Wednesday. Everything is so fresh,” she said before heading home to cook.

Frank Nicolella, co-owner of Nino Salvaggio’s, said the store extends its hours ahead of Thanksgiving to accommodate the crowds but is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“Throughout the day it’s busy,” Nicolella said. “People come in and they know that we’re organized. We’re providing great service, so we make the experience easy for them.”

The last-minute rush isn’t limited to grocery stores.

At Achatz Handmade Pie Co., the day before Thanksgiving is the busiest pickup day of the year, according to owner Zack Achatz. The Michigan-owned company has nine locations across Metro Detroit.

“The door is always dinging, the register is always moving, smiling faces are always happening,” Achatz said.

Achatz said the company makes about 12,000 pies for the occasion, with plenty of traditional Thanksgiving options.

“We have your cherry, your apple, your rhubarb, pumpkin of course,” he said. “It’s Thanksgiving, don’t even need to say it.”

One shopper, Ray Flusche, kept his review simple.

“They’re the best pies in the area!” he said.

For some shoppers, the crowded aisles, full carts and long lines may simply be part of the Thanksgiving experience.