Shoppers tell 7 Action News they're excited about new bottle deposit proposal

(WXYZ) - Shoppers tell 7 Action News they want the new water and juice bottle deposit proposal to become a reality.

Michigan lawmakers are looking to expand the current bottle deposit law, which currently includes soda, beer, wine, carbonated natural or mineral water, to include all bottled water and juices.

The idea is to encourage more people to recycle, so you can get your 10 cent deposit back on each bottle you buy.

It would also mean the price you currently pay for water would go up.

Shoppers tell 7 Action News they are good with that.

"I think it's reasonable,” said shopper, Tianna Brooks.



"I don't see what the big deal would be,” said shopper Tony Hayes.

"It's just the same as you buying pop, you've got to pay that deposit, so what's the deposit on the water pack? it's the same,” said shopper, Angela Hayes.

Hayes said the idea to include water bottles makes her excited.

"That's amazing, I take bottles back, I'm an avid bottle-taker-backer. If I can take water bottles back that would be great,” said Hayes.

She and her daughter are avid recyclers, she said she lets her daughter keep the cash from bottle deposits.

"I give the bottles to her to take back and she collects the money and puts it away. For those who have children, think about it that way,” said Hayes.

Stay with 7 Action News for the latest updates on if and when the bottle deposit law is expanded in Michigan.