Shortage of 911 dispatchers impacts metro Detroit

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A troubling shortage of 911 dispatchers has local police agencies taking extra steps to recruit more hires. It’s part of a trend taking place all over the country.

Police say a national 911 dispatcher shortage is leading to many agencies here in metro Detroit, working with half the staff they need. It’s also leading to a major push to recruit more.

“What’s the most important thing to you when you call 911?“ we asked metro Detroiter Lisa Liner. “Hope they respond right away,” she replied.

Lisa recalls her own experience of calling 911 during a family member’s medical emergency, and says nothing is more important than getting help quickly.

“Somebody could be in critical condition or dying. Somebody could be shot,” says Liner.

Inside 911 call centers in communities like Southfield and West Bloomfield, they can see 90,000 calls a year or more. Meredith Morgan overseas operations in Southfield and says “I’d like to hire about 10 people. That includes both dispatchers and supervisors.”

On the lower end, the starting pay for dispatchers is around $40,000 per year and can eventually reach $70,000 per year. No prior experience as a dispatcher is needed. Training is also provided. Dispatchers learn how to field emergencies that come in through text as well.

“It really is a free agent market when it comes to looking for employment for a police officer or dispatcher. We try to provide the very best equipment and are looking to build a brand new communication center that’s state of the art,” says West Bloomfield Police Department Chief Curt Lawson.

Their force has taken to social media to recruit more dispatchers. Nationally, the average pay for dispatchers is $22.44 per hour according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The National Emergency Number Association also says more than 240 million calls are made annually to more than 8,000 centers.

“If you have at least two years experience at another agency, you can come join us at that comparable pay,” says Jennifer Curran, dispatch supervisor, West Bloomfield Police Department. She says her dispatchers in West Bloomfield also get to dispatch for Keego Harbor, Orchard Lake and Sylvan Lake.

“A good dispatcher thinks well on their feet, stays calm in stressful situations and has a genuine want to help other people,” says Curran.

For more information on how to apply for dispatcher positions in Southfield and West Bloomfield, visit the links below:

https://www.cityofsouthfield.com/

https://wbtownship.org/

