Simple tips for keeping up with New Year's resolutions

(WXYZ) — For many, the start of a new year is also the beginning of a new chapter.

For Diont Etter, 2023 will be about finding a better job to make more money for his wife.

"Does that translate to happy wife, happy life," 7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed asks Diont.

"Ask that one," he replies.

Jewell and Nikki Kits want to spend more time with each other and their four kids. They will be celebrating their 34th wedding anniversary this April.

"Yes dear, yes dear. That's the secret for 34 years of marriage," Jewell Kits said.

According to Consular Kelly Housman, making New Year's resolutions is a great way to turn a bucket list into reality.

"I'm a big believer that it's never too late to start improving yourself. Whether you want to do a resolution on January 1st, or June 1st, or December 1st," she said.

A Statista Global Consumer Survey says the top 3 New Year's resolutions in the U.S. this year are to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight. It's no secret that keeping up with them can be challenging for many, especially if it's a big goal. That's why Kelly recommends breaking them up into smaller goals.

"The reality is we don't have the actual desire to put in the hard work that it takes to make it really happen. Or what happens is we have tiny setbacks, and instead of just rolling with them, we have an all-or-nothing mentality," she said.