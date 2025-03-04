'Sip-N-Read' bookstore set to open in Corktown this spring with books & wine

A new book bar is set to open in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood later this year, offering books and drinks for adults.

T&T Sip-N-Read Book Boar will open at 1620 Michigan Ave. near The Corner Ballpark this spring, according to its founder, Tamela Todd.

Todd said she wants to redefine the traditional bookstore experience by blending books and drinks, encouraging conversation, creativity and community.

“Sip -N- Read is more than just a bookstore or a bar—it’s a destination where stories are told, friendships are formed, and ideas are shared,” Todd said in a statement. “This project is truly personal for me. As a three-time published author, books have always been a huge part of my life. I love nothing more than sipping and reading—whether it’s coffee, tea, wine, or a mocktail—and I wanted to create a space that brings that experience to life. We’re creating a space that celebrates literature while offering a modern social experience, blending two of life’s greatest pleasures—books and wine.”

The store will be 2,400 square feet and include a curated book selection, a wine and beverage menu fresh charcuterie boards and more.

People can also expect monthly literary events like book signings, author readings, discussions and more.

Todd said the space will be great for solo reading, date nights and small gatherings.

An opening date hasn't been set yet, but it's expected to open in the spring.