Ski season begins in Metro Detroit

WHITE LAKE, Mich. — Sunday marked opening day for most of the ski resorts in metro Detroit.

“It’s the first day that we can snow board of the year, I figured I better get some sweet runs in,” said Evan Little of Flat Rock.

Evan little and his friend Braylen Crump have been snowboarding since they were little kids and couldn’t wait for Alpine Valley to open.

“I’ve been checking the website for the last week knowing it’s going to come up cause of snow and stuff,” said Crump.

WXYZ Evan little and Braylen Crump

7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock also Andy Belliotti and his daughter Jolene who spent hours on the slopes.

“I’m a season pass, I love snowboarding,” said Andy Belliotti of Waterford.

“It’s awesome,” said Jolene Belliotti of Waterford.

WXYZ Andy and Jolene Belliotti

For the ski resorts in our area, weather impacts when they open.

The National Weather Service says October in metro Detroit was warmer and drier than normal.

“I’m just grateful that there’s a such thing as snow making machines and I want one for my backyard… looks like there’s a good 10-12 inches of base so there’s plenty of it now,” said Trevor Hahnefled of Highland.

WXYZ Trevor Hahnefled

Speaking of snow making machines, at the Mt. Brighton Ski Resort, the workers there fired up their snow machines on Sunday.

Mt. Brighton isn’t open just yet, we’re told their opening day depends on how much snow they have out on the slopes.

Mt. Holly Resort in Holly and Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort Ski in Clarkston are also open for the season.