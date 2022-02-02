Slick roads possible as rain changes to snow in metro Detroit; road crews preparing to salt

(WXYZ) — Some snow removal experts say this big winter storm could make their job a little more challenging because we are seeing rain before the snow.

Normally, you would see trucks already out on the roads slating ahead of a massive snowstorm, making it easier to clear snow off the ground after it settles.

Instead, the Calvary will have to wait for the transition from rain to snow before doing anything, and they expect Wednesday's snowfall to be the hardest to clear.

In Oakland County, crews were called in at 3 a.m. in preparation for the snowstorm. They are reminding people to watch for icy conditions on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

In Oakland County, crews were called in at 3 a.m. in preparation for the snowstorm. They are reminding people to watch for icy conditions on bridges, ramps and overpasses.

We called in crews at 3 am. Please be cautious for possible icy conditions due to rain and temperatures dropping. Our crews have some long hours ahead of them!

Macomb County said trucks are on the road and working to keep them as safe as possible.

With the support of the motoring public, our goal is to keep the roads as safe as possible.



Please remain alert, drive appropriately for conditions and give snowplows plenty of room to safely clear the roads.

Leroy Schultz has 10 different snowplows in his fleet. His team is in the thick of preparation, which means tightening every bolt, testing engines and more.

"Once it turns over to snow, we're going to hit the ground running," he said.