MACOMB, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s summer time and it can be a hectic time especially if all the kids are home. That also means your grocery bill is probably growing. But there is a new chrome extension that could potentially save you time and money with no additional steps.



Watch Kiara Hay's Smart Shopper report below

7 Smart Shopper: Adding this extension to your web browser can save you on groceries

Brittalia Jones is a wife and mother of four who works full-time, running a household of 6 people with a pair of kids in travel sports.

“I can imagine your grocery bill is probably higher during the summer too," I mentioned.

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"Oh, yes! Yes, its definitely. Normally $600-800 a month. It’s definitely closer to the 800 side when their home," she replied

So when I mentioned the AI-powered Chrome extension CartHappy that could potentially save people time and money, she said "I'm all for it."

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“The future of grocery isn’t faster, it’s more actually about being smarter," said John Laramie, CartHappy's founder.

Laramie, born and raised in Detroit, says the program automatically compares grocery prices at Kroger, Target, Walmart and Costco in Michigan. And it also automatically clips coupons.

“A great example of this is my mom, who, of course, uses it every week as, as, as I sort of force her to. Um, she saved 22 percent this week by splitting her cart between Kroger and Walmart, and they're 2 miles away from each other," Laramie said.

Let's see if Brittalia has the same luck. We added a previous shopping order back to Jones' online shopping cart at Kroger, and out of 42 items, 8 were cheaper at Walmart.

"Available savings it says almost 30 dollars, $28.32," Jones noticed.

“So basically what it's saying is you can split your cart at two different stores and that's how you get your $30 savings.”

And the app automatically creates a new basket with the cheaper items at the new retailer.

"That's great," Jones said.

CartHappy is a free Chrome extension and the app is coming soon, according to Laramie.

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