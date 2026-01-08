(WXYZ) — Now that the season of giving is over, maybe we can gift ourselves a good deal. I got this tip from one of our technical directors here at Channel 7, Zara Maldonado, who said he creates his own deals by taking advantage of gift card promotions.

Watch Kiara's report in the video player below

7 Smart Shopper: How to make your own deals by taking advantage of gift card promotions

For example, if you know you get a coffee every morning. Get a gift card from Kroger or any place that is running a promotion. Right now, Kroger is offering four times the fuel points, meaning the same money you would have spent will now go towards savings at the pump!

WXYZ

"So oftentimes during the week I'll think about, alright on Wednesday nights we have sporting events, or Saturday we're busy all day. So I'll take advantage and buy a gift card at a restaurant I know we will be close to. So again, I'm saving time, I'm saving stress, and I'm getting additional fuel points," said Amy Luna, a Customer Communication Manager at Kroger. "Super easy, scan your plus card, and you're good to go."

Buying a gift card, is also a good way to keep track of what we are spending at certain places! So thank you, Zara, for that tip.

And if you have any money saving tips to share, send me an email at Kiara.Hay@WXYZ.com